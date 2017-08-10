Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, (NYSE:CCO) Experiences Heavier than Average Trading Volume

The volume of 0.83 Million shares climbed down over an trading activity of 261.69 Million shares. The value in dollars decreased from $467,000 to $376,000 decreasing 19.5% since the last quarter. Qualys Inc now has $1.71B valuation. EPS ratio determined by looking at last 12 month figures is 0.1. It has outperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. See Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 110,000 shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) traded down 2.0182% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.8501. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 26.72% since August 8, 2016 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2016Q3.

As of quarter end Pacer Advisors, Inc. had sold 43 shares trimming its stake by 0.4%. 17 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 158,772 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 3,700 shares. Wedbush maintained Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. 741,558 shares of the company traded hands.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings will report full-year sales of $669.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. (NYSE:CCO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 11,800 shares. Seaward Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 324,375 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corp has 100 shares. Tudor Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,880 shares. Therefore 87% are positive. The short interest to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’s float is 4.06%. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by Wedbush. The corporation has a market cap of US$1.9 Billion. TheStreet cut Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Investors might consider the stock as a long term growth candidate as the firm has yielded 28.40% earnings per share growth over the past 5 years and -2.10% revenue growth over that same time frame. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 18 by Wells Fargo. Equity analyst Loop Capital began coverage of the stock by announcing an initial rating of “Sell”. Therefore 30% are positive. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings had 10 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $37 target in Thursday, October 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 16 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock of AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) earned “Overweight” rating by Albert Fried on Friday, August 7. M Partners downgraded the shares of KSS in report on Thursday, February 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, December 19 with “Hold”. (NYSE:CCO) rating on Friday, February 24. Deeba Amer sold $74,784 worth of stock. On Friday, June 9 the insider Thakar Sumedh S sold $75,675.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.11, from 1.74 in 2016Q3. It dived, as 38 investors sold AMCX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.03% or 89,445 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 162,811 shares. State Street has 663,442 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 11,600 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 0% or 20,000 shares. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. The stock decreased 3.74% or $2.42 on August 4, reaching $62.26. A copy of the press release is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2 attached hereto and is incorporated by reference herein. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0.03% in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX). 21,756 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. It also upped J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 42,320 shares and now owns 101,689 shares. Potash Corp Sask Inc (NYSE:POT) was reduced too.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.