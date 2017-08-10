CNN kicked the the curb Donald Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord today, hours after he tweeted “Sieg Heil!” in response to an argument with Media Matters.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible”, a CNN spokesperson said in a statement, according to CNN. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network”.

After receiving initial blowback on Twitter, Lord explained his confusing issuance of the Nazi victory salute by implying that it was a joke or that it was meant to further highlight Carusone and Media Matters’ “fascist” agenda.

The Anne Frank Center quickly applauded CNN’s decision to rid itself of Lord. CNN now has about a dozen commentators who tend to support the president’s views.

Media Matters for America quickly spiked the football Thursday afternoon, leading its homepage with a stylized image of Mr. Carusone on Wednesday said one of Lord’s columns was “bullshit and filled with lies”, an allegation Lord responded to in his later misspelled column. The screed lashed out at what Lord describes as “Media Matters Fascists”.

“This is America, Angelo”.

“Your headline has a mistake in it”, Carusone responded.

The tweet caused a Twitter storm.

He repeatedly told commenters that he was “mocking Nazis and Fascists”.