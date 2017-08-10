College kicker from Kansas gets scholarship – in a most heartwarming way

First, Easter eggs. Now, air cannons.

Justin Juenemann, a kicker on the University of Minnesota football team from Phillipsburg, was recently surprised with a full scholarship to the school.

Fleck said it was an important message to send for how all of his players can contribute whether on the field or off.

Fleck, toting an air cannon at his side, brought in Kyle Tanner, a patient at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, into the team’s meeting room. It’s Juenemann, who visits kids in the hospital.

“I’ve never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy”, Fleck said of Juenemann. By evening, the unique delivery had flooded the internet and was shared by ESPN’s SportsCenter and other national outlets. “He could easily just not do it and nobody would ever say anything and all he does is continue to keep his oar in his water, continue to live that holistic life, academically, athletically, socially and spiritually”. Kyle addressed the team, then Fleck asked him who was his favorite player. “You’re sitting here looking at two examples of what our culture can do”.

The Gophers first-string kicker, Emmit Carpenter, tweeted his support for Juenemann.