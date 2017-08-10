Colts Release DE Kendall Langford

Nine-year National Football League veteran Kendall Langford is now looking for another job after being cut by the Indianapolis Colts.

Andrew Luck has been rehabbing his shoulder after undergoing offseason surgery and his status for the start of this season remains up in the air.

With Langford no longer an option, look for third-year player Henry Anderson and rookie Tarell Basham to compete for starting defensive end duties during the preseason.

“Kendall emerged as a team leader shortly after we signed him in 2015”.

Indianapolis Colts second-year center Ryan Kelly left the practice field on crutches with an unknown injury on Thursday, according to Mike Chappell of CBS 4 Indy. By releasing him, the team realizes $7.95 million in cap savings during that time and is on the hook for just $750,000 in dead money. Last season, Langford had 10 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery in seven starts.

Langford was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on July 29th.

Kelly, who played his college football at the University of Alabama, was selected by the Colts in the first round (18th pick overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.