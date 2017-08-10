The U.S. Department of Commerce made a preliminary decision on Monday local time to slap hefty anti-dumping duties on Chinese exporters and producers of aluminum foil.

In 2016, imports of aluminum foil from China were worth roughly $389 million, according to the Commerce Department.

The investigation into aluminum foil producer subsidies is not part of a broader investigation into China’s aluminum trade that President Donald Trump initiated by executive order in March.

The statement, attributed to Wang Hejun, head of the Commerce Ministry’s trade remedy and investigation bureau, was more strongly worded than typical responses to trade disputes with the United States. The Aluminum Association, a USA industry lobby group, applauded the move. Manakin Industries LLC claimed to only be an importer; however, our analysis also revealed that Manakin Industries LLC and Suzhou Manakin Aluminum Processing Technology Co., Ltd. (Suzhou Manakin) worked jointly to export Chinese aluminum foil to the United States. “This is an important step to begin restoring a level playing field for USA aluminum foil production, an industry that supports more than 20,000 direct, indirect and induced American jobs and accounts for $6.8 billion in economic activity”, Association President Heidi Brock said in a statement. “All three of these companies’ preliminary subsidy rates were thus determined entirely on the basis of adverse facts available due to their failure to provide necessary information requested by the Department”.

This action is separate from the investigation into whether aluminum shipped in from foreign countries hurts USA national security, which the Trump administration launched in April. The next step in the trade action is a preliminary anti-dumping determination by the Commerce Department expected on October 5.