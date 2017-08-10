Comprehensive Stock Analysis Of Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC)

We see here that Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) is -12.15% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 2,299,844 shares.

Calgon Carbon Corporation’s ROA is 0.96%, while industry’s average is 14.38%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calgon Carbon Corporation now shows a Weekly Performance of 0.31%, where Monthly Performance is 0.63%, Quarterly performance is 12.63%, 6 Months performance is 0.94% and yearly performance percentage is 23.56%. The company’s market cap is $717.31 Million, and the average volume is 395.38 Million. Great West Life Assurance Co. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC). Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. The stock has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Wednesday, May 11. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is now 133.33%. It helps investors in determining whether buying, selling or holding on to a stock would be beneficial for them. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -8.75% from current levels. The high and low revenue estimates for the current quarter are $174.1 Million and $150.6 Million, respectively. For Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC), Stochastic %D value stayed at 39.79% for the last 9 days. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Calgon Carbon Corporation had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.46%. During the same quarter a year ago, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm had revenue of $153 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) average trading volume of 497,500 during the past month is 74.22% above its average volume over the past year, indicating that investors have been more active than usual in the stock in recent times.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Increasing profits are the best indication that a company can pay dividends and that the share price will trend upward.

The good news is there’s still room for Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) to grow.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCC.

Roth Capital now has a $16.0000 target on shares of Calgon Carbon Corp (NYSE:CCC). The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 2.20, which implies that analysts are generally neutral in their outlook for CCC over the next year. Lastly, Research Firm Zacks boosted Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “sell” recommendation to a “hold” recommendation in a analysis report on Tue, Jul 11th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Analysts use volume trends to assess the level of conviction behind a stock’s price changes. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company owns 109,997 shares. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.