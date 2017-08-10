Consumer Reports Pulls Recommendation for Microsoft Laptops

It estimates Microsoft’s laptops and tablets will experience breakage rates of 25% within two years of ownership, loosely defined as any issue that comes up that prevents the computer from working as the owner expects.

Meanwhile, the Surface devices were found to freeze, unexpectedly shut down or have issues with their touchscreens, Beilinson told Reuters, noting that the reliability issues made Microsoft “a statistical outlier compared with other brands”.

More than this, Consumer Reports goes on to say that it “cannot recommend any other Microsoft laptops or tablets”.

Predictably, Microsoft is unhappy with the news. Microsoft’s hardware was found to be significantly more problematic than other manufacturers’, although the group points out that devices such as the Surface Pro fare well in terms of performance. As a result, it will no longer recommend any Microsoft-branded laptop, tablet or convertible. That being said, we don’t know the full scale of the issues reported by users as the report does not dive in deep enough to say if the impacted users who had issues are returning their hardware or simply had one-off instances. While we respect Consumer Reports, we don’t believe these findings accurately reflect Surface owners’ true experiences or captures the performance and reliability improvements made with every Surface generation. “Based purely on lab performance, the Surface Pro is highly rated when used either as a tablet or with a keyboard attached”, the release said. But Consumer Reports did not collect the data to determine the frequency with which each type of problem occurred.

"Due to its comparatively higher breakage rate, Microsoft laptops can not be recommended by Consumer Reports at this time", the publication notes.

However, Consumer Reports is now walking back its recommended rating after receiving tens of thousands of responses from its subscribers.

As a result, Consumer Reports added that it couldn’t now recommend any other Microsoft laptops or tablets, including the latest Surface Pro model that was introduced in June.