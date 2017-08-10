CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

The company now has a market value of $75.73M. ValuEngine cut CPI Card Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

The consensus recommendation, according to Zacks Investment research, is 3.33. CPI Card Group Cmn (NASDAQ:PMTS) has trailing twelve month Return on Assets of -2.5%, which is key indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Now Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP $20.55 target price is just $2.45 shy of the official lowest sell-side analyst price target on Wall Street. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of CPI Card Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Company has 52-week high of $6.41 and 52-week low of $1.55.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. However a year ago for the same quarter the company has reported $0.11 EPS. This estimate is provided by 6 analysts.

The company has given a return on equity (ROE) of 6.80%. As of quarter end BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SA had bought a total of 1,910 shares growing its position 1,854.4%. To make a proper assessment, investors seek a sound estimate of this year’s and next year’s earnings per share (EPS), as well as a strong sense of how much the company will earn even farther down the road. (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares can stay above the price resistance around $1.33 a share, that could help propel CPI Card Group Inc. CPI Card Group now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90. The “percentage off the 52-week high or low” refers to when a stock current price is relative to where it has traded over the last 52 weeks.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company.

CPI Card Group Inc. has a 75.73M market cap and its past year revenues were 270.40M. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 426,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter.

In the last earnings report the EPS was $-0.12 and is expected to be $0.05 for the current year with 55,614,000 shares presently outstanding. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. (PMTS) has declined -15.62% and closed its last trading session at $1.35. 1 is equivalent to a buy rating, 3 a hold rating, and 5 a sell rating. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 143.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,865,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 509,600 shares during the period. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.