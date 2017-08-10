CPSC issues safety alert about fidget spinners

But after some unsafe incidents involving the popular gizmos, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued new fidget spinner safety guidance for consumers and businesses.

That’s why the US Consumer Product Safety Commission today released guidelines for both manufacturers and consumers on how to have a safe time around fidget spinners, particularly ones that contain metal and / or batteries.

The key point is whether spinners are “general use products”, designed primarily for anyone over the edge of 12, or “children’s products” meant for younger kids.

These batteries, like those used in hoverboards, can be charged – although it’s unclear if the batteries are lithium-ion. And that poses a problem, because if there’s a battery inside a thing, that thing can catch fire when you least expect it. Choking incidents involving children up to age 14 have been reported.

There have been a handful of choking incidents reported with the toys, as well as two instances of battery-operated spinners catching on fire and another incident in which a fidget spinner melted, the agency said.

In May, a 10-year-old girl choked on a part of her fidget spinner and had to have the piece surgically removed.

It also recommends not letting children under the age of three play with a fidget spinner.

The business guidance, on the other hand, defines everything from what’s considered a fidget spinner to the requirements the products need to meet before being certified safe for consumers.

Have working smoke alarms in your house to protect you if there is a fire.

“Fidget spinners can be fun to use but consumers and companies should be aware of some of the safety concerns associated with this product”, CPSC acting chairman Ann Marie Buerkle said in a statement.

Unplug your fidget spinner immediately once it is fully charged.

If the fidget spinner did not come with a cable, make sure to use one with the correct connections for charging.