Critics Slam Trump’s ‘Substance-Free’ Plan to Address Opioid Crisis

President Donald Trump’s decision to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency was met with bipartisan praise from OH politicians and officials.

In March, Trump established the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, which is led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Mr Price said additional funding and support could be made available without making a formal declaration, but added that all options were “on the table”.

“I’m saying.it’s an emergency”, Trump said Thursday, according to the report.

President Donald Trump said Thursday, August 10, 2017 that his administration plans to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency.

However, it’s also possible the declaration could boost the powers of law enforcement: the administration could seize the opportunity to push for more sentencing laws, boost drug penalties, or even fund the construction of the US-Mexico border wall.

In Tuesday’s briefing, however, Trump portrayed Obama’s approach to the crisis as a massive failure as he focused on the opioid epidemic as a law enforcement problem rather than a public health issue. “But this is going to give us the help that we need”, Wells said.

“It is a national emergency, and the president has confirmed that through his words and actions today, and he deserves great credit for doing so”, he said.

“Our citizens are dying”, the commission told the president in a report early last week.

Gerrie Stanhope, president of No Longer Silent, a Manatee County group dedicated to giving a voice to drug overdose victims and their family members, has seen the hold the drugs take on the community firsthand and was glad to hear the emergency has been declared.

The problem is that drug addiction is widespread and growing, with an estimated 2.6 million opioid addicts in the USA, a number that’s growing.

“Medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder have proven to be both clinically and cost-effective, but are seriously underutilized despite epidemic growth in the number and severity of opioid-related deaths”, the American Society of Addiction Medicine concluded in a 2014 review of opioid treatment studies. One of the things the commission recommends is that be eliminated. We are prepared to work with you to help fulfill your campaign promise to “end the opioid epidemic in America”.

The rule was cited as one of the primary reasons for the April closure of Post House, a 48-bed drug treatment center in Pemberton Township.

He said that his administration is “drawing documents” up now on the issue.