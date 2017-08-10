Dallas Stars Become First Texas Team Opposing ‘Bathroom Bill’

The fight over Texas’ bathroom bill isn’t over, but it might be winding down.

At this point, it doesn’t look like the bathroom bills, which would require visitors to public facilities in Texas to use the restroom consistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate and would strike down municipal ordinances that protect transgender individuals from discrimination, will make it to the floor of the House for debate.

The full text of the statement called the proposed bill “discriminatory”, and Stars’s President Jim Lites said that he is opposed to the bill as he wants fans to feel welcome in their visit to Dallas.

Championed primarily by the religious right, such a bill would stop school districts or other organizations from making their own decisions regarding acceptance of transgender people.

The Stars are the first team in Texas to publicly state their opposition to the controversial bill. “We welcome fans from all over the globe, and our roster boasts players from half a dozen countries”.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has also spoken out on the bill, saying he doesn’t believe the legislation has hurt Texas business prospects yet, but, “We can only use the excuse of having insane, entertaining state politicians who are merely a sideshow for so long”.

We’re thrilled that Dallas will host the NHL Draft next year, and we’re grateful that the NHL sees the true Dallas that we know and love, a Dallas that is friendly and vibrant.

A similar law in North Carolina sparked national uproar and costly boycotts before lawmakers rolled back much of it.

The game was moved to New Orleans.

The Dallas Morning News reported last month the Cowboys have been “quietly lobbying against” the bill in the hope of landing the NFL Draft next year. The message is clear: “We’ll embrace you when it’s easy, not when it’s hard”.

The bill has not been passed as of yet, but is expected to be decided upon either way by mid-August.

It previously took issue with the NHL Draft being awarded to Dallas in July.