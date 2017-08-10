Dark Arisen Launching for PS4 and XB1 in October — Dragon’s Dogma

This version is enhanced with “high resolution visuals” according to Capcom, so expect 1080p 30FPS and possibly even support for 4K visuals on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X consoles.

A release date for Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was provided today by Capcom.

Boasting improved high resolution visuals, the revamped version of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen enables you to enjoy the game’s deep combat and open exploration, as you choose from nine different classes, before embarking upon your adventure with three AI companions, called “Pawns”.

Dark Arisen got a new shot at life when it released on PC in early 2016, bringing the game to a much bigger audience. Just a heads up though, if you’re brand new to Dragon’s Dogma, this trailer contains some spoiler-y type things; the original game just celebrated its 5th anniversary, after all. But keep in mind October is still going to be fairly jam-packed with other games like The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen is out on October 3 for PS4 and Xbox One. These allies fight independently, develop alongside your character, and can be shared or borrowed online in exchange for treasure, tips and more.