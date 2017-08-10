‘Dawn of cruise tourism in India’ inaugurated in Mumbai

To cater to this growing market, the Indian government wants to increase the number of cruise liners that come to India, eliminating the need for cruise seekers to fly overseas to board a ship.

He said that port level committees have already been constituted to handle manpower and logistics issues along with SoP for handling cruise vessels and tourists, provision of additional rebate of 25 percent above the 40 percent on coastal cruise transportation for home vessels, extension of e-Visa and e-Landing facility to five ports among many other facilities. He also said that there are no other countries where cruise companies are required to pay GST. He said that bureaucracy and systems are the reasons for delay in several projects.

Speaking after Dingle, Gadkari said the ministry had not thought about GST, but assured that it will represent the case to the Ministry of Finance along with the Tourism Ministry.

According to the Ministry, cruise tourism has the potential to boost Indian economy.

However, Gadkari added that the cruise tourism industry is facing challenges on many issues and that he would make a representation to the finance ministry to waive the goods and services tax (GST), levied at 5% now on all cruise ships, as well as establish a zero income tax regime.

“Major cruising nations like the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Germany have zero rate domestic cruises. And that means that domestic profits have to be repatriated to our fiscal bases through double tax treaties”, he said, underlining that India is not yet so big a destination to host its own companies. “The port charges have to brought down to make the prices competitive”. The government hopes to create 2,50,000 jobs at the five main ports of Mumbai, Goa, Mangalore, Chennai and Kochi.

While there is now no service tax applicable on services provided to passengers in cruise ships in the country, the new tax regime has brought in uncertainty.

The size of the vessels which call will also increase, with a single ship expected to carry 4,200 passengers as against the present 1,250.

Each of the tourist will spend Dollars 100 per day while the ship is anchored in a city like Mumbai, Gadkari said, adding there will be enormous benefit to downstream sectors like hospitality, vehicle rentals, and food and beverages.

Tender has been awarded for construction of terminal building at Mumbai port worth Rs 300 crore.