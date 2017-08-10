DC officer won’t be charged in motorcyclist’s shooting

According to the US Attorney’s Office, at around 4:20 a.m. on September 11, Terrence Sterling pulled his motorcycle in front of a police patrol auto at a red traffic light, turned to look over his shoulder, then sped through, prompting officers to give chase.

The department has not specified the race of the officer, but Jason Downs, the lead attorney for Sterling’s family, has said his understanding is the officer is white. Officials also confirmed that Trainer’s body camera “was not activated until some moments after the shooting”. “This is why people believe that there are two justice systems: one for the police officers and one for the rest of us”.

“You all have not heard yet the enormity of the loss of my son”, Isaac Sterling said outside the USA attorney’s office.

As the Washington Post notes, according to the statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sterling “revved his motorcycle and then accelerated” toward the police cruiser. “That we get the Sterling family the answers to the questions that they have and to try to do that as quickly as possible”, Newsham said. Instead, he was trapped in between the MPD vehicle and the curb. Officers did not have cameras turned on when the shooting happened. One officer gives him CPR, while another screams to Sterling, “Keep breathing, look at me!”

Sterling was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Bowser’s office released footage from the aftermath of the shooting and Trainer’s name 16 days after the shooting.

Following the incident, Trainer was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

Sterling’s parents filed a $50 million wrongful-death lawsuit, claiming that Sterling posed no threat and that the officer was negligent when he failed to turn on his body camera.

Now, MPD is calling on Trainer, a four-year veteran of the force, to resign. Steven Douglass, a youth minister who knew Sterling and organized protests, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that decision not to prosecute is a “smack in the face”.

“As usual with prosecutorial decisions, we do not have information on why the prosecutor declined to move forward”, said D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton in a statement.

No D.C. police officer has ever been charged criminally for a fatal on-duty shooting, according to a city-sponsored 2016 report on the District’s police shootings titled, “The Durability of Police Reform: The Metropolitan Police Department and Use of Force”. “There can not be real accountability if the officer remains on the force”, Bowser said in a statement. The report was commissioned by D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson. “As the department commences its disciplinary review, MPD has asked for the officer’s resignation”.

Downs said he was “outraged” to learn from prosecutors that they presented the case to a grand jury but did not allow it to take a vote on whether to charge the officer.