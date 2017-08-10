Dishonored: Death of the Outsider gets bloody new gameplay trailer

Set to the thumping tones of Marilyn Manson’s Killing Strangers, we see Billie using some new powers, including an ability to copy an NPCs face and use it as a disguise. Playing as assassin Billie Lurk in the aftermath of Dishonored 2, there’s a “new storm brewing in the Empire of the Isles”, leading to Billie taking on the ultimate assassination to kill the Outsider.

The following short unfolds quickly, and while I myself couldn’t pick out divine assassination, there’s a healthy amount of powers and ultra-violent melee takedowns.

Visit the “gritty underbelly” of Karanaca in this new trailer for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. The trailer description says that Death of the Outsider includes “a slew” of not just new abilities, but weapons and gadgets too. There’s an argument to made doing so makes the game more challenging-but when you’ve so much chaos at your fingertips, hugging the shadows nearly seems wasteful. ” and it’s pretty much exactly the concept behind the standalone adventure, since the outsider isn’t exactly easy to kill, but that’s exactly what you’ll have to do”.

Check out the new trailer below to get a look at what’s in store when the new DLC hits on September 15 for PC, Xbox One and PS4.