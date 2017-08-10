Disney Ditches Netflix for Own Streaming Service

Disney CEO Bob Iger on Tuesday touted the growing opportunity for direct-to-consumer services, but didn’t have many specifics to share about the planned Disney streaming service’s pricing and the like, but said the company would also invest in original content for it. The company announced the plans as part of issuing its fiscal Q3 earnings.

Disney’s “family focused” films including the upcoming Frozen 2, Toy Story 4 and live-action Lion King will be available on its own streaming service, which will launch first in the United States and then globally.

Disney will take on Netflix by launching its own streaming service which will be home to all of the family favourites including Frozen, the Toy Story films, and Lion King.

We’ll also be making a substantial investment in original movies, original television series, and short form content for this platform, produced by our studio, Disney Interactive and Disney Channel teams. Those platforms would allow video consumers to subscribe directly with Disney for its brands’ sports and entertainment content.

The ESPN-branded sports service will offer about 10,000 events a year, including live programming with regional, national and worldwide games. Noticeably missing from the lineup in the forthcoming ESPN OTT service are National Football League games.

Investors don’t seem to like the idea of Disney and Netflix going their separate ways. The current deal, which began in 2016 and expires in 2019, gives Netflix exclusive streaming rights to all new Disney, Pixar, LucasFilm, and Marvel movies.

Disney acquired a 33% stake in BAMTech a year ago, but has said that it has now invested a further $1.6 billion to boost its stake to 75% and will acquire control of the company.

Disney is paying $1.58 billion for majority ownership of bam-tech.

“We’re very proud of the content distribution innovations driven by MLBAM and BAMTech over the past 15 years”, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred commented.

The BAMTech transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

The BAMTech transaction is subject to regulatory approval, and upon closing, Iger will serve as chairman of the BAMTech board.

As a result of the acquisition, Disney will also be expanding its plans for its ESPN-branded direct-to-consumer service, giving fans access to 10,000 additional events annually. “Yet, we’ve merely scratched the surface of what can be accomplished in a future where we combine Disney and ESPN’s world-class IP and our proprietary direct-to-consumer ecosystem”.

The good news is that if you decide to dump cable and just pick a handful of streaming services, you’ll probably save money. Through a partnership with Discovery Networks, BAMTech Europe will provide technology services on the continent, including Eurosport’s digital products.