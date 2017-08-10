Disney dropping Netflix, eyes own streaming service

Disney is to pull all of its movies from Netflix and start its own streaming service, it has been revealed.

Disney signed a landmark deal with Netflix for it to become the exclusive distributor of its properties (Marvel, Disney, ABC) – that is until today.

The content will be accessed through an enhanced version of the current ESPN app, Disney said.

The service will feature “approximately 10,000 live regional, national, and worldwide games and events a year”, including, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam tennis, and college sports, Variety reports“. The company announced yesterday during its latest earnings report that it intends to move its movies from Netflix.

According to CNBC, CEO Bob Iger announced that while the relationship with Netflix has been good, the plan is to remove Disney and Pixar titles off Netflix by the end of 2018.

“We view the ESPN announcement as probably Disney’s best chance of at least limiting, if not reversing, the margin pressure on its network business from subscriber and viewership attrition”, Cowen and Co analysts said. Part of that plan involves Disney’s $1.58 billion deal to buy a majority stake in BAMTech and leverage that company’s technology for OTT services. According to Deadline, “The Disney-branded service will be ‘the exclusive home in the USA for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the newest live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar.'” In addition to offering existing movies and television shows from the company’s extensive library, the service will also produce “original movies, TV shows, short-form content and other Disney-branded exclusives”.

Disney will also make original movies and shows for the service, which isn’t named yet. Individual sport packages will also be available for purchase, including MLB.TV, NHL.TV and MLS Live. FilmStruck is now the best option for streaming classic films, but access to classic cinema is still far more limited than new releases or genre titles. That will include “Toy Story 4” and the sequel to the huge hit “Frozen“. It will be the first time the sports broadcaster has offered an independent, multi-sport service that doesn’t come with its own licensing complications and isn’t tied to an existing third-party service like Sling.

Earnings at the company’s TV networks slumped 22 percent amid higher-costs for sports programming, as well as a drop in subscribers and weak ad sales at its flagship ESPN channel, the company said.

But Iger argues that BAMTech gives Disney “optionality” if the cable ecosystem changes further, Iger said on a conference call with analysts Tuesday.