Disney sued over allegations that it illegally spies on children through apps

The class action was brought by parents on behalf of their children and filed in the District Court in the Northern District of California San Francisco/Oakland division, and demands a trial by jury. The law, passed in 1998, was created to protect the privacy of children online.

The lawsuit claims that the apps have “trackers” installed into them, which can collect information such as geographical location, internet browsing history and other personal information. “For instance, little girls are likely to be massive fans of the “#Disney Princess” franchise, and they might probably indulge their fandom through playing a variety of game apps that the House of Mouse has put out. Nevertheless, the app used a personal identifier that marketers would be able to use to build a profile to return tailored advertising to the child, referred to in the suit as L.L.

“Disney has failed to safeguard children’s personal information and ensure that third parties’ collection of data from children is lawful”, the complaint reads. In 2011, the FTC fined Disney subsidiary Playdom $3 million for tracking information from “hundreds of thousands of children under age 13” without parental consent. Under COPPA, companies are required to gain permission from parents before collecting and selling personal information from children. The act that imposes certain requirements on operators of websites or online services directed at children under 13 years of age.

It’s not the first time Disney has been on the wrong end of a COPPA violation. The lawsuit names a slew of Disney mobile apps geared toward children it says collects data without parents consent.

“Disney has a robust COPPA compliance program, and we maintain strict data collection and use policies for Disney apps created for children and families”, it said in a statement.

“The complaint is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of COPPA principles, and we look forward to defending this action in court”, a Disney spokesperson said.