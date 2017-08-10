Disney to launch own streaming service, pulling movies from Netflix

Disney has had to adapt to a changing landscape as have other media companies, where the high cost of cable and satellite television coupled with the wide availability of streaming services has caused many US households to stop paying for cable services. Disney shares closed down 4 percent on Wednesday.

Disney has some experience with the direct-to-consumer model in Britain and could make more money in the long run from its own service, but the move could be “financially less advantageous” in the near term, said Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser. The company now has many agreements with Netflix which allows the latter to stream Disney movies, and the movies made by Disney’s subsidiaries and collaborators – including Lucas Film’s Star Wars franchise, and the Marvel films. So it’s no real surprise this week that the burgeoning streaming-service industry is steering hard to attract fans of those films.

In 2019, Disney will stop providing new movies to Netflix and begin its own streaming service.

There will also be an ESPN video streaming service, which will include the MLB, NHL, and more. The new service will be based on an “enhanced version” of the current ESPN app, which will continue to offer pay-TV subscribers access the ESPN programming on an authenticated basis. Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson said if Netflix survived the loss then, the company should be fine, having added much more content in the meantime.

Iger said at the time that he didn’t expect anything dramatic to happen in the next five years to warrant moving to an over-the-top platform accessible without a cable subscription. “NFLX’s content investment likely assumed some non-renewals”. Still, it will be able to spread those costs across multiple streaming services.

To be honest, how many people are going to purchase another subscription just to watch Disney content?

As streaming services intensify their competition among each other in the next few years, box office will be a bellwether: The three A’s – action, animation and adaptation – will draw the masses not only to the theater, but from the big screen to the mobile one. The 3% revenue decline was an acceleration from the year-to-date decline of 1%.

Still, with a stable of popular franchises such as “Frozen” and “Toy Story”, Disney holds a strong position to keep viewers.

BAMTech CEO Michael Paull – a former senior video exec at Amazon who joined earlier this year – will report to Kevin Mayer, Disney’s senior executive VP and chief strategy officer.