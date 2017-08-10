Disney to Pull Content From Netflix, Launch Streaming Service

Netflix licenses the movies it hosts, so it’s possible that the licenses for new Disney movies through 2018 extend beyond 2019 and you’ll still be able to watch things like The Jungle Book or Inside Out even after Disney launches its streaming service.

The Walt Disney Company announced in a public statement Tuesday that it had acquired majority ownership of BAMTech, Major League Baseball’s interactive media company, and would turn the site into an ESPN-branded streaming service.

While the ESPN deal is significant, it’s also expected; the sports network has been losing viewers with the decline in subscription cable, and offering an a la carte option for cord-cutters who want to watch sports is an obvious partial solution.

Back in 2012, Disney struck a pretty huge deal with Netflix to provide new releases exclusively to the streaming service.

The ESPN streaming service due early next year will offer an array of sports programming, featuring roughly 10,000 live regional, national, and worldwide games and events every year, including from the majors leagues, notably Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam tennis and college sports.

The new platform will premiere in time for Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen and a live-action remake of The Lion King, the company said in a statement.

The new Disney branded direct-to-consumer streaming service will launch in 2019.

Shares in Walt Disney fell by more than 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the mass media entertainment giant reported mixed third quarter results.

Netflix already seemed to be bracing for the potential loss of the Disney movie rights earlier this week when it announced its first-ever acquisition – the purchase of Millarworld, a comic book publishing company that will develop films and kids shows based on its portfolio of character. The multimedia conglomerate already owns 33% of the streaming service. The move will acquire a 42 percent stake in BAMTech previously owned by MLBAM.

The content will be accessed through an enhanced version of the current ESPN app, Disney said.