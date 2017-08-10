Disney unveils streaming TV services, including one for sports

Yesterday, Disney announced that it had acquired a majority ownership of BAMTech, a company that specializes in streaming sports video, because their goal is launch an ESPN-branded video streaming service early next year.

Netflix’s share price fell 4% upon on Disney’s announcement, but had risen slightly by the end of trading.

Well it means starting in 2019, new Disney movies will no longer show up on Netflix, requiring you to sign up for the new service in order to watch on-demand. Disney CEO Bob Iger tells CNBC that the company had a “good relationship” with Netflix, but made a decision to move its content – including Star Wars titles and popular Pixar films, off of the platform. That’s when the company said it would change how its streams its movies and television programming online, while also providing information about its financial performance during its most recent quarter.

“We’ll also be making a substantial investment in original movies, original television series, and short form content for this platform, produced by our studio, Disney Interactive and Disney Channel teams”, said Iger.

Disney is cutting ties with Netflix, and it’s going to start its own streaming services to compete.

There’s only a small number of Star Wars and Marvel films streaming now at Netflix, with Marvel Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange joining Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The company described these plans as a “strategic shift” that will see Disney end its distribution agreement with Netflix for subscription streaming of new releases, beginning with the 2019 calendar year theatrical slate. According to The LA Times Disney’s media networks unit took a 22% hit compared to previous year, with the media giant attributing the loss to a higher priced new NBA TV contract and lower advertising revenue.

It’s unclear at this time how much Disney’s newly announced streaming services will cost, but these projects sound pretty exciting. Netflix’s global audience will be a lot larger in two years.

“The media landscape is increasingly defined by direct relationships between content creators and consumers, and our control of BAMTech’s full array of innovative technology will give us the power to forge those connections, along with the flexibility to quickly adapt to shifts in the market”.

Disney said its new services would be based on technology provided by video-streaming firm BAMTech, and announced it would pay $1.58 billion to buy an additional 42% stake in that company, which it took a minority stake in previous year.