Don’t ride with your feet on the auto dashboard

And yes, the driver and passenger should also be wearing seat belts too!

Suddenly, a vehicle pulled out in front of them and they smashed into the driver’s side of the other auto.

USA Today reports a Georgia woman still walks with a limp after breaking her ankle, femur, arm and nose during a crash two years ago in which only one foot was on the dashboard.

Today, she lives with two screws in her ankle, two in her hip, and two in her knee, and she can not stand for more than four hours a day.

Now, she wants others to make sure others don’t make the same mistake. “We T-boned him”, Tatum told WTVC. “Every hour of every day because every time I put pressure on my leg I feel it.” she told WTVC. “Once I’m at that four-hour mark I’m in tears”, she said.

When the auto careered out from a side road, she didn’t have time to consider moving her foot.

“When the airbag exploded, it pushed my foot up into my face”, Tatum said.

“Basically my whole right side was broken, and it’s simply because of my ignorance”. “I’m not Superman. I couldn’t put my foot down in time”.

Airbags inflate at a speed of between 160 and 350km/h.

After previously posting on their Facebook page about the danger, Chattanooga Fire Department shared Tatum’s story to convince those who said, “they would take their chances”.

Tatum isn’t alone in her trauma either.

Several surgeries and weeks of physical therapy helped. It took her over a month to start walking again.

A crash in August 2015, however, changed her view on her old habit. Benson’s left eye socket, cheekbone, nose and feet were broken; her jaw was dislocated; a tooth cut through her lower lip; she lost her spleen; her left pupil became permanently dilated, which affected her vision; her hearing was permanently altered; she lost some of her memory; and a brain bleed caused her to lose years of education she had worked for, such as her fluency in French. “If I can save one person from doing this and they’re not going through it, that would be wonderful”.

Screws: Audra now has two screws in her ankle, two in her knee, and two in her hip (pictured).

Her boyfriend required 100 stitches. But she is looking for a job that will give her better benefits.

Audra Tatum of Walker County, Georgia, said her husband always warned her about sitting with her feet like that.