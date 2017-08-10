Dow streak of records ends amid US-North Korea tensions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 82.37 points, or 0.37 percent, to 22,002.97, the S&P 500 had lost 8.34 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,466.58 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 38.99 points, or 0.61 percent, to 6,331.47. Earlier, the average had been down more than 88 points. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.4% to 6,408. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 13.20 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,396.95. The major index futures are now pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 48 points.

“We are encouraged by our first-quarter performance, although we continue to believe that fiscal 2018 will be a transition year for our company, as we focus on laying the foundation for the future by executing on our strategic plan”, he said. However, strength in the Health Care and Materials sectors limited the losses.

Apple (AAPL.O) pared gains after rising as much as 1.91 percent to an all-time high and provided the biggest boost to all three indexes, while healthcare stocks such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) were the biggest weight on the S&P.

There were also signs of a “buy-the-dip mentality” as the day wore on, according to Katrina Lamb, head of investment strategy and research at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland. But by the end of the day, traders appeared to take the geopolitical drama in stride. Wells Fargo still ended up 0.3%.

But while investors appeared to favor safe-haven assets, some bargain seekers helped Wall Street’s three major indexes pare losses and some USA officials sought to dial back tensions.

Japan said on Tuesday it was possible that North Korea had already developed nuclear warheads and warned of an acute threat posed by its weapons programmes as Pyongyang’s continues missile and nuclear tests in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

Networking, semiconductor, and internet stocks are also seeing some weakness, while gold stocks are moving notably higher amid a jump by the price of the precious metal. But the moves were modest. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4%. On Monday, the S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs.

While the tough talk about the potential for war is scary, investors have heard it many times before.

JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade, said geopolitics had “splashed cold water on the markets”. Watch maker Fossil Group plunged 25 percent after reporting a weak quarter. The stock lost $142.20 to $1,906.80.

Disappointing quarterly earnings from big corporations such as Walt Disney Co. The euro fell to $1.1760 from $1.1793.

Shares in streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell almost 4% premarket in response to Disney’s announcement.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude added 27 cents to $49.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The weakness among oil service stocks comes even though the price of crude oil for September delivery is inching up USD0.01 to USD49.18 a barrel.