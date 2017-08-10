Dr Ruth Pfau passed away at the age of 87 in Karachi

Dr Ruth Pfau, who served leprosy patients selflessly with devotion, passed away at the age of 88 here on Thursday morning.

Homage began pouring in from the Pakistani authorities soon after the announcement of her death.

Dr Pfau who was also known as “Pakistan’s Mother Theresa” dedicated her life to the people of Pakistan, and started treating patients suffering from leprosy.

Here is how people reacted to her demise news on Twitter. She came here at the dawn of a young nation looking to make lives better for those afflicted by disease, and in doing so, found herself a home.

“Dr Pfau’s services to [fight leprosy and tuberculosis] will always be remembered”, the chief minister said.

“Dr Pfau’s services to end leprosy in Pakistan can not be forgotten”.

President Mamnoon Hussain expressed grief at the demise of Dr Pfau and paid tribute to her services for the helpless and neglected in the country.

Dr Pfau had been hospitalised at a private hospital in Karachi for two weeks due to age-related illnesses, where her condition had been worsening.

“If I give any sense to these years, it is a preparation to be ready to help others”, she was once quoted as saying. In 1979, she was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the second highest civilian award of the country.

She also founded the National Leprosy Control Programme in different areas of Pakistan and was also head of the Marie Adelaide Society of Pakistan (MASP).