ECP issues contempt of court notice to Imran Khan

The five-member Election Commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza resumed hearing of the Case in Islamabad.

The ECP sought reply from the PTI Chief Imran Khan by August 23.

The Election Commission rejected Imran Khan’s objections, and ruled that it is within the ECP’s jurisdiction to take action on contempt of court.

The commission had served the notice to Khan on January 24 due to his controversial remarks about the ECP.

It is worth mentioning here that Imran Khan had earlier challenged ECP’s power to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him, and the commission had reserved its decision on July 25.

The petition again Khan was submitted by Akbar S Babar who had also filed the foreign funding case against the PTI leadership.

The petitioner said in a TV interview that Khan said his counsel had apologized in a personal capacity and he had not apologized to the commission.

In light of today’s ruling, the tribunal will continue to hear the petition against Khan.