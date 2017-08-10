Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Receives $27.79 Average PT from Analysts

“Editas’ loss per share was $0.65, compared to our estimated loss of $1.01”. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $4.45 million. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Editas Medicine, Inc”. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $15.88 million to $39.03 million.

Zacks offers analysts with an Average Broker Rating (or ABR), basing it on sell-side recommendations.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a negative net margin of 1,864.00%. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 15.07% which was maintained at 11.66% in 1-month period, and is up 16.19% in this year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of key analysts, polled by FactSet, shared their views about the current stock momentum. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cann assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. On July 14, 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey issued its first research report on the stock with an initial rating of “Hold”. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

In related news, Director Boris Nikolic acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 308.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 72.2% in the first quarter. The stock traded at a volume of 2.56 million shares.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Editas Medicine, Inc”. (NASDAQ:EDIT). According to First Call, the current consensus target price on shares is sitting at $35.20. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & global copyright and trademark law.

Currently, Editas Medicine Inc has an average volume of 774K.

Recent Insider Trading for Editas Medicine, Inc.

University of MI professor and noted insider trading researcher, Nejat Seyhun, discovered that when insiders bought shares of their own companies, the stocks outperformed the total market by 8.9% over the following year while when they sold shares, the stock underperformed 5.4% over the same period. The share price has moved forward from its 20 days moving average, trading at a distance of 7.7% and stays 9.49% away from its 50 days moving average.