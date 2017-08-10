Egyptian army officer, three policemen shot dead in North Sinai’s Arish

The Sinai Peninsula has been under a state of emergency since October 2014, after a deadly terrorist attack killed 33 Egyptian soldiers.

Meanwhile, security campaigns killed several hundreds of militants and arrested a similar number of suspects as part of Egypt’s anti-terror war declared by President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the army chief then, following Morsi’s ouster.

Egyptian officials say four policemen were killed in an ambush in the north of the country’s Sinai Peninsula, the latest killings in Egypt’s most restless region.

Gunmen stopped a private vehicle in the North Sinai city of Beer al-Abd and opened fire on its occupants, killing them on the spot, the source said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.

The assailants killed one officer, a low-ranking policeman and two conscripts.

The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the statement.

Police had raided mountainous areas after receiving information that militants loyal to Islamic State were hiding there, the sources said.