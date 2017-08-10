Ellsworth bombers deployed to Guam

Three-hundred-fifty airmen from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota are among military personnel on Guam, the tiny Pacific island that’s been the focus of recent global attention with escalating tensions between the US and North Korea.

The Defence Force initially declined to comment in detail on the annual exercise held in the Pacific on the small U.S. territory, but has confirmed the plane, part of the 5 Squadron, is taking part with USA and Japanese forces.

“The U.S. has maintained a regular bomber presence in the Indo-Asia-Pacific since 2004 and this mission demonstrated our continued ironclad commitment to regional allies”.

Seoul foreign ministry spokesman Cho Joon-hyuk said Thursday North Korea’s defiance would ultimately work against the regime, South Korean news service News 1 reported.

“The B-1s then flew over the Korean Peninsula where they were joined by Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 fighter jets”.

The Defence Force has confirmed an Air Force aircraft is in Guam as part of a military exercise, but will not comment on the North Korean threat against the country.

During the almost 10-hour mission, aircrews practiced intercept and formation training. “We don’t often get the chance to train with one another”.

Aircrews, maintenance and support personnel will continue generating B-1 bomber sorties to demonstrate the continuing US commitment to stability and security in the region, providing commanders with a strategic power-projection platform and fulfilling the need for aircraft that are mission-ready at any time, an important part of national defense during a time of high regional tension, Pacific Air Forces officials said.