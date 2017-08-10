Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) Sees 52-Week High

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EEQ shares. Credit Suisse maintained Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) on Tuesday, May 3 with “Neutral” rating. Out of 18 Wall Street analysts rating Enbridge Energy Partners, 7 give it “Buy”, 0 “Sell” rating, while 11 recommend “Hold”.

EEQ has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P.in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research maintained Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) on Monday, May 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.46. Enbridge Energy Management now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86. (NYSE EEP) traded down 1.40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. (NYSE:EEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. During the same quarter previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Ratings analysis reveals 39% of Enbridge Energy Partners’s analysts are positive. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted at $0.18 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $0.92.

Enbridge Energy Management LLC has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date will be on Thursday the 3rd of August 2017. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Enbridge Energy, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is now -160.92%.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,265,000.

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Can now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P.by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 69,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P.by 3,712.5% in the first quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Enbridge Energy Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 82,757 shares in the last quarter.

The Partnership owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transportation and storage assets, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and marketing assets in the United States.