Energy minister officially launches Ore Valley community wind turbine

The U.S. Department of Energy’s “2016 Wind Technologies Market Report“, provides an annual overview of trends in the U.S. wind power market.

The reports demonstrate continued growth in wind energy, the agency said, with America’s wind industry adding more than 8,200 megawatts of capacity a year ago, representing 27 percent of all additions.

Wind supplied approximately six percent of USA electricity in 2016, and more than 10 percent in 14 states, the reports found.

17 percent of the in-state generation came from wind, ranking Colorado 7th in the nation for reliance on wind power.

The offshore market report reviews the latest information on the offshore wind market, technology and cost trends in the USA and worldwide.

Most projects are planned for the northeast Atlantic, but schemes are also in the pipeline in the southeast Atlantic, Pacific, Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes, DoE said in one of three reports focussed on wind energy in the US.

Utility-scale wind installations stand at more than 82GW, enough to meet about 6.2 percent of USA end-use electricity demand in an average year.

Their findings? Global offshore wind costs are declining, new technologies are being developed, and confidence in the USA offshore industry is increasing.

Continued strong growth in wind capacity is anticipated in the near term: With federal tax incentives still available, though declining, various forecasts for the domestic market show expected wind power capacity additions averaging more than 9,000 MW/year from 2017 to 2020. United States manufacturers continued to dominate domestic sales of small wind turbines (up through 100 kilowatts), and half of USA small wind turbine manufacturers also export their products to other countries.

