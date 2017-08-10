England crush Spain in World Cup opener as they begin title defence

The defending champion English women rolled past Spain 56-5, with winger Kay Wilson scoring on four tries to lead the way.

Diana Gasso claimed Spain’s sole score as England flexed their muscles in style.

Emily Scarratt, a World Cup victor in 2014, is set to make her 70th appearance for the Red Roses off the bench, while number eight Sarah Hunter will captain the side.

“We’re happy to get a win under our belts”. “It’s job one done”. ‘Spain came at us and gave us some problems at times. “It’s pleasing to get that run out and get that training on the pitch”.

England’s second most-capped player, second row Tamara Taylor, misses out altogether, as do fellow 2014 world champions Natasha Hunt and Marlie Packer.

It was a 10th Test win in a row for England with Italy and U.S. to play in their final two pool games. The Americans won their opening tussle 24-12.

The next job will be facing Italy on Sunday over at Billings Park, where they will also wrap up their pool stage when they take on the United States of America next Thursday before a likely semi-final appearance. That flexibility will doubtless leave future opponents guessing on quite how England will focus their tactics.

“Since we’ve arrived here, our focus has been on us and we’ve not taken on the external pressure”. Hong Kong started defensively but gradually increased possession and territory as the first half progressed, but the tries were coming at the other end with Canada crossing the try line 8 times and converting 3, to go into the half time break 46-0.

Like England, New Zealand began the tournament with an emphatic victory over Wales on Wednesday at University College Dublin.

England will face Italy in their next pool match on August 13. “It all points to what will be a defining, record-breaking Rugby World Cup”.