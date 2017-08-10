English Premier League Season 2017-18 Preview, Tips and Odds

FanSided Soccer is guilty too, perhaps proudly so, as we released our first annual Premier League top 50 list.

The Brazil player was named as Chelsea’s player of the year during Mourinho’s ill-fated final campaign at Stamford Bridge and has regularly been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the Portuguese coach took charge in the summer of 2016.

Mauricio Pochettino has earned plenty of praise for the way he has nurtured a talented young squad over recent seasons, but there is a feeling that this particular crop of Tottenham players have missed their chance.

Warning his players not to rest on their laurels, Conte said, “We know the next season will be tough”.

Paul Clement’s side claimed 29 points in the second half of last season, a club record in the Premier League era, to avoid relegation and secure a 15th place finish in May. That’s the most important thing – trophies before everything. The transfer market is not finished.

Clatt’s distinctive Geordie tone proved to be a bit of a distraction for sensitive listeners, and the one-time card waver looks set to become the Marmite signing of the summer – and that’s before the season’s even kicked off. Looks like Christmas really has come early.

As regards the best moments in Premier League history you can not look further than the story of Leicester City, a story we may never see the likes of again.

Sky are not the only ones with something new to offer this season as rivals BT Sport proved during their coverage of the Community Shield from Wembley last Sunday, where latest signing Frank Lampard made his debut.

Watford are yet again under new management, but bookmakers are predicting another season of toil for the Hornets, pricing them at 15-8 for the drop.