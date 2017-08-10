Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) Announces Earnings Results

Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,780. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Envision Healthcare Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Envision Healthcare Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000.

A little more than a week ago, KKR also revealed their deal for their company Internet Brands to buy WebMD in a transaction valued at approximately $2.8 billion. BB&T Corp owned about 0.09% of Envision Healthcare Corporation worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation by 31.2% in the first quarter. Envision Healthcare Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 156.7% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $57.00. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. 1,501,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Envision Healthcare Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. Revenue for the quarter also did not kill consensus, coming in at $1.95 Billion, compared to the consensus of 1.96 Billion. On Monday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. It last trading capacity has been watched at 3.32 million shares and 3.72 million shares are explored as seeing the average capacity of last three months trading period. The stock’s market cap is $6.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.7% compared to the same quarter past year. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58.

Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Envision Healthcare Corporation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. $63.25's average target is 13.86% above currents $55.55 stock price.

In other Envision Healthcare Corporation news, insider Robert Jon Coward sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 673,650 shares or 3.94% of their United States portfolio. The all-stock merger between Greenwood Village, Colo. -based Envision and Amsurg in Nashville last December allowed the combined company to surpass the previous leader in physician staffing, TeamHealth of Knoxville, Tenn.

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. “The contract delivers on our commitment to continue the proud tradition of AMR and enables Envision to focus on its physician-centric strategy and ongoing services, including facility-based provider services, post-acute care and ambulatory surgery”. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc.