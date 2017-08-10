EPS for Tahoe Resources Inc (THO) Expected At $0.07

CSFB began coverage on shares of Tahoe Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. In the last earnings report the EPS was $0.50 and is estimated to be $0.35 for the current year with 312,301,000 shares outstanding. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Of the analysts surveyed by Reuters that track Tahoe Resources Inc.

TAHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.30 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). National Bank Financial lowered Tahoe Resources from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock of Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 7. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock.

The stock of Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) is a huge mover today! Tahoe Resources, Inc. Ordinary recently declared a dividend paid on Thursday the 27th of July 2017.

Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) is another stock that is grabbing investors attention these days. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.47. IBC upgraded the stock to “Sector Outperformer” rating in Thursday, October 8 report.

The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the previous year is $51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 18th. The dividend was $0.060 per share for the quarter or $0.24 annualized. Tahoe Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. About 274,523 shares traded. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Tahoe Resources by 40.2% in the first quarter. The firm owned 432,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tahoe Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 26 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future. 1,971,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.