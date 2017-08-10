EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slide After US And North Korea Cross Swords

European markets were also struggling amid the simmering political stand-off, with the Cac 40 in France dropping 1.4 per cent and Germany’s Dax tumbling by 1.1 per cent. Those marked the worst sessions for those benchmarks since July 21, FactSet data showed.

The declines contributed to a 0.7 per cent decline in the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, which slipped 0.92 per cent to 380.07.

Regional stocks remained lower throughout the session after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made an explicit threat to strike a USA military base in Guam (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/north-korea-threatens-missile-strike-on-us-base-on-guam-2017-08-08).

Tensions between North Korea and the United States have escalated to an unprecedented level after President Donald Trump warned the former would be “met with fire and fury” if it continued its threats.

The remarks followed a new report asserting that US intelligence has assessed that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. The stock lost $5.07 to $101.91.

Investors took more profits as rising tensions between the USA and North Korea weighed on investor sentiment for a second straight session, but stocks pared declines near the close to leave the major averages at their highs of the day.

“If tensions between the USA and North Korea escalate further, we think that the implications for equities in South Korea and elsewhere will remain limited provided that war does not actually break out”, wrote Oliver Jones, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said, “The negative European open comes as U.S”.

Banks meanwhile suffered heavy losses, down 1.2 percent.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 Index were Fresnillo up 72p to 1,544p, Randgold Resources up 200p to 7,380p, WorldPay Group up 4.9p to 388.5p, BAE Systems up 7p to 582.5p. The stock fell $169 to $1,879.98. The euro slid to $1.1732 from $1.1752.