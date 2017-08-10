Ex-Fox News host O’Reilly debuts ‘No Spin News’ webcast

Bill O’Reilly, the former ratings titan of Fox News, will make his first ever appearance on his old network’s biggest competitor next month.

He requested input from viewers for what he characterized as a ‘sneak preview’. Smerconish served as the primary fill-in host for O’Reilly’s now-defunct syndicated radio program for five years.

Among other topics, O’Reilly discussed President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” comments about North Korea, a country he described as a ‘pain in the butt for decades’. Somewhere down the line he might get back in the league’.

His “The O’Reilly Factor” show on Fox News was the most-watched prime-time cable news show on US television, averaging some 4 million viewers a night.

“When I watch your network it is hour after hour after hour of speculation with 17 hate-Trumpers and one Jeffrey Lord, or someone else who looks like he’s on a tranqulizer, defending him”, O’Reilly told Smerconish.

Asked if he thinks O’Reilly’s new venture would be successful, Smerconish replied: ‘I suspect he’ll attract a sizable audience.

Fox News dumped O’Reilly in April amid reports the conservative news network had paid $13 million to keep five women quiet about sexual harassment allegations.

“I’ll see you on CNN in September”, O’Reilly said at the end of the interview.