Ezekiel Elliott investigation reportedly nearing its end

The NFL has been investigating Elliott’s role in a domestic violence incident from a year ago, and everyone has been anticipating a decision on the matter, which has yet to drop. However, the investigation will reportedly come to an end as soon as Friday.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, a ruling on whether Elliott will be suspended could come as early as Friday.

Rapoport offered no insight as to the findings of the report.

In addition to the claim that Elliott assaulted an ex-girlfriend, there was also video of Elliott pulling a woman’s top down at a rooftop St. Patrick’s Day party in Dallas and then he was apparently involved in a bar fight at a Dallas bar. He was never arrested and prosecutors declined to charge Elliott, citing conflicting and inconsistent information.

Although the announcement from the attorney’s office put Elliott in the clear from a legal standpoint, the National Football League said that it would still be investigating the incident as part of its new domestic violence policy that can lead to a player being suspended for six games for a first offense.

Any suspension surrounding Elliott would have wide-ranging ramifications for the Cowboys. The four independent advisers, which Goodell is allowed to consult under the terms of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, were present when Elliott met with league officials in NY last month, per Pelissero.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been waiting for a panel of independent advisers to complete their review of the case before making a decision on potential discipline, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on July 31. “What I don’t want to do is hurt things”, Jones said on August 4, via the Cowboys’ website.