FaceApp Is Being Called “Racist” Again for Featuring Problematic Filters

The four new filters, titled “Asian”, “Black”, “Caucasian”, and “Indian”, are ostensibly created to change the appearance of your ethnicity.

It’s a shockingly tone-deaf move for the company, especially since it was already criticized for a racially insensitive filter earlier this year.

The “ethnicity change” filters can only be used in conjunction with each other as part of a collage, presumably to show the contrast between the original photo and the race-swapped photos. Things have gone over as well as you’d expect from a face-filter app that chose to dabble in digital blackface.

An array of ethnic filters on the photo-editing app, FaceApp, has stirred backlash as users decry the options for facial manipulation as racist.

In response to the quick backlash, the app’s CEO and creator, Yaroslav Goncharov, had this to say: “The ethnicity change filters have been created to be equal in all aspects”.

However, this hasn’t stopped several people from denouncing the app’s new features while also posting their own blackface-d selfies.

It’s a truly weird move for FaceApp, especially since the CEO apologized for “the unquestionably serious issue” of its whitewashing “Hot” filter just earlier this year. “In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order”. When Snapchat introduced a Bob Marley filter on April, 20, 2016, a ton of people pushed back and said the filter was (a) racist and (b) specifically disrespectful to Marley’s legacy (Snapchat said at the time that the filter was developed with the cooperation of Marley’s estate).