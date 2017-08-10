Facebook introduces new video service

There’s also Nas Daily, a show where the rapper Nas makes videos with his fans, and Kitchen Little, a show where kids tell professional chefs how to cook based on DIY videos they watched.

The new tab will be called “Watch” and showcase a slew of shows slated to debut on August 28, people familiar with the matter said.

If successful, Facebook’s push into video programming could represent a major new source of revenue for the company, which has begun running out of room to place new ads in in the News Feed.

Live events that bring communities together.

Facebook sees high-quality, scripted video as an important feature to retain users, particularly a younger demographic that is increasingly flocking to rival Snapchat, as well as a means to rake in brand advertising dollars traditionally reserved for traditional TV. Watch will be available on mobile, on desktop and laptop, and in our TV apps. The latest from your favorite shows as well as saved videos can be seen in your watchlist. Watch is, to some extent, a natural evolution of that idea where videos are grouped into Shows.

The new Watch platform will be made available to a limited group of Facebook users in the United States, but the whole experience will expand to new people and territories soon. Similarly, we’ll be opening up Shows to a limited group of creators and plan to roll out to all soon.

“To help inspire creators and seed the ecosystem, we’ve also funded some shows that are examples of community-oriented and episodic video series”, he says.

But through premium original programming, Facebook is also trying to become a home for deliberate video consumption where people come to view a specific show.

Facebook said the shows would include videos of the Women’s National Basketball Association, a parenting show from Time Inc and a safari show from National Geographic.