Facebook’s new Watch feature is all about video

Facebook representatives declined to discuss details regarding advertising on Watch. The Watch initiative could change that; Facebook said it expects the videos within Watch to be longer than the videos users find in their Newsfeeds. The idea is that when users open Watch, the latest episodes of their favorite shows will be there waiting for them.

The new tab will roll out over the next several weeks. “Now we want to make it even easier to catch up with shows you love”, he remarks. “Video has this incredible power to bring people together and build community”.

Facebook detailed the kinds of content it thinks will do well in a few categories, as detailed in a blog post: shows that engage with fans and community, live shows that connect directly with fans, shows that follow a narrative arc or have a consistent theme, and live events that bring communities together.

Facebook has announced a new platform for watching shows.

People are more likely to sit through those ads if they’re already in the lean-back mindset of someone using a video service than in the scroll-happy stance of someone checking their Facebook feed. But supplying a nice-looking video platform does not automatically create demand, and Facebook has repeatedly stumbled trying to create a business model that will keep both users and publishers inside of it instead of clicking out. Today, one in five videos posted on Facebook are live. The cheaper shows are permitted to be shown outside of Facebook after they exclusively debut in the Watch tab.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Facebook had signed deals with millennial-focused news and entertainment creators Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN, Group Nine Media and others to produce shows.

This strategy echoes that of YouTube, a division of Alphabet Inc., which in 2011 spent as much as $100 million buying content as part of the service’s attempt to compete with cable television.

Even the shows on Watch now are more community based or how-to videos like on YouTube instead of large budget fiction shows such as on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. This brings a very Facebook social element to the mix, though chat is a feature we’ve already seen on YouTube. All of them will be personalised to each viewer through the reactions they get. You often find yourself discussing videos with friends.

Wednesday, Ms. Simo said Facebook wanted a broad range of content. Groups can be a place where a show’s stars interact with their fans, he said, and where the fans talk about the show on their own.

ATTN, a publisher that often tackles politically charged topics like climate change, chose to create lighter fare for Facebook’s tab, partly based on Facebook’s specifications, said ATTN co-founder Jarrett Moreno.

Some of the shows are being produced by Facebook itself, with smaller shows priced around $5,000 to $20,000.