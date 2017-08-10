Fatal police-involved shooting in Dyer after chase in IL

Authorities say the vehicle returned to Dyer, where the suspect was shot by IN officers.

Investigators said Crete police saw a man steal a sedan and chased him.

Officers in northwest in fatally shot a suspect during a police chase that began in IL early Thursday, according to police.

The stolen vehicle was driven up to Lake County, Indiana, where an officer there shot and killed the offender.

Ben Dykstra tells WLS-TV his auto was side-swiped by the fleeing vehicle.

Authorities say a suspected vehicle thief hit a pedestrian during a police chase in south suburban Chicago that ended in northwestern in where the suspect was shot to death.

It is unknown if the officer involved in the shooting was from Dyer or St. John.

Master Trooper Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police said Thursday afternoon at a news conference attended by law enforcement officials from IL and Indiana that police were still attempting to notify the man’s family. While trying to get away, police said the suspect struck a man walking near Jeffrey Avenue and Sauk Trail in Sauk Village.

The stolen vehicle ended up in Dyer in Lake County, Indiana, where an officer shot and killed the suspect.

Paoletti said he did not believe his officers made a mistake by not canceling the pursuit sooner, despite the injured pedestrian. That pursuit ended with officers fatally shooting the suspect near a gas station on Sheffield Avenue near 81st Avenue in Dyer, Ind. Cell phone video shot by an eyewitness shows the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Lake County sheriff’s department spokesman Mark Back says the shooting happened about 6 a.m. Thursday in the town of Dyer, Indiana, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Chicago. Witnesses said the officers first tried to break the auto window with their batons.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Calls to other police agencies weren’t immediately returned.