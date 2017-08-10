Federal transportation officials won’t push for sleep apnea screenings after all

In that case the engineer of a Metro-North train had fallen asleep at the controls because he had severe undiagnosed sleep apnea.

Schumer says the sleep disorder is suspected to be responsible for the 2013 Metro-North derailment in the Bronx, the Hoboken train crash last year, and the Atlantic Terminal derailment earlier this year.

The decision, announced late last week by the Federal Railroad Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, effectively kills an Obama-era proposal to test transit employees involved in “safety sensitive work” for the sleep condition.

The withdrawal comes as regulators are ditching new directives under an executive order signed by President Trump last January requiring two regulations to be eliminated for every one new one introduced, in an effort to, Trump said, help business growth in the U.S. In a statement, the two Department of Transportation agencies encouraged trucking and railroad companies to screen those employees, but said that such tests would not be mandatory.

Safety experts are saying the decision by US officials to abandon plans to require sleep apnea screening for truck drivers and train engineers puts millions of lives at risk.

Late previous year, the FRA issued a safety advisory that was meant as a stopgap measure urging railroads to begin sleep apnea testing while the rules made their way through the legislative process.

According to the National Institute of Health, sleep apnea is a leading cause of excessive daytime sleepiness, is increasingly common in adults, and often goes undiagnosed. Some severe cases require surgery. In a statement to Bloomberg, a spokesperson said the agency was “disappointed” that the “much-needed” screening proposal had been withdrawn. The engineer, William Rockefeller, told investigators he felt strangely “dazed” right before the crash, which occurred as he sped through a 30 miles per hour curve at 82 miles per hour. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told the AP he plans to push the federal agency officials to rescind their decision.

When asked about the government’s contention that businesses could enact their own testing policies, he said: ‘Tell that to the families of the people who died in Spuyten Duyvil, ‘ referring to the neighborhood where the Metro-North train crashed in 2013, killing four people.

Numerous largest passenger railroads, including Amtrak, require engineers to undergo sleep apnea screening. “The Agencies determined that current and upcoming safety programs appropriately address fatigue risks, including OSA”.

“It would be a very effective regulation and would save a lot of lives”, he said.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA, and the Federal Railroad Administration, or FRA, created the proposal in March of past year.