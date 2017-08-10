Firework sends restaurant worker scrambling, blasts hole in wall

Authorities are looking for a group of suspects who tossed a firework into a Deerfield Beach Wendy’s, startling a worker and causing damage to a wall.

The incident at the Wendy’s restaurant, 355 W. Hillsboro Blvd., happened shortly before 10 p.m. on July 5.

Fireworks are the order of the day on the Fourth of July, but typically not inside a fast food restaurant!

A subject walked up to the door but did not open it, according to Deerfield Beach Police.

Surveillance video released of the event shows an employee sitting at a table near the entrance of the restaurant when one of the males opens the front door and throws the firework inside. The group of suspects then take off.

The firework – which appeared to be a Roman candle – goes off in the restaurant.

All of a sudden, the firework explodes, generating a large flare that scares the worker away.

Police believe that eight to 10 young males are responsible for the blast. Some were wearing T-shirts and others were shirtless as they ran away through the Wendy’s parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Broward County Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4235.