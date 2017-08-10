First Tesla Inc (TSLA) Semi Truck Details Emerge

Automaker giant Tesla Inc. will be the newest company to join other Silicon Valley groups in venturing the trucking industry, as it is now developing its own autonomous electric semi-truck, with the prototype nearly ready for testing.

Tesla is working on electric, self-driving trucks that can travel in “platoons” or road trains capable of following a lead vehicle, according to leaked correspondence with regulators.

Ahead of Tesla’s electric semi-truck reveal, the EV maker has been in talks with Nevada to test new autonomous technology that it calls “platooning”.

Tesla’s teaser image of the semi truck. The company doesn’t have an autonomous testing license and hasn’t filed an application, he said.

Musk begs to differ on the matter, saying that truck drivers would still be needed, and that Tesla aims for the truck to be fun to operate which may indicate that maybe, the semi vehicle will not be entirely autonomous. The advantages of platooning is that it’s theoretically safer-if the lead truck slows down, the rest automatically follow.

The vehicle was already expected to feature some autonomous driving capabilities based on Tesla’s Autopilot program, but it’s not clear to what level yet. This results in minimal need for manual labor, effectively hit less number of jobs.

As noted, the testing of the prototype will start soon and may will be held on the roads of Nevada.

The correspondence and meetings with state officials show that Tesla moving forward in a highly competitive area of commercial transport also being pursued by Uber and Alphabet’s former Google auto company, now called Waymo.

Tesla’s latest project isn’t completely new to the industry, but it does combine autonomy and sustainability – which other companies, so far, have pursued separately – and that may give Tesla a leg up in the brewing competition.