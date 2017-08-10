Ford Announces Gas Mileage Ratings for 2018 Ford F-150

Ford has released new details about the 2018 F-150, ahead of its launch this fall. The 3.5-liter Ecoboost V-6 provides the 2018 F-150 enough gusto to tow up to 13,200 pounds-figures that best the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500.

Ford on Wednesday revealed that the second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6engine offered with the 2018 F-150 will deliver best-in-class EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway/22 mpg combined.

Ford is pushing fuel economy and towing capabilities with the 2018 F-150, insisting that the aluminum-bodied truck can offer the best of both worlds. Power is also up a bit, with the 5-liter V8 getting 10 extra horsies to hit 395 horsepower, and 13 extra twist-demons to take torque up to 400 lb-ft. The 3.3-liter V6 isn’t very far behind it at 19 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. However, now that we know the current mpg ratings, it seems safe to assume the diesel’s highway rating will be sitting in the 28-30 mpg range. Four-wheel drive versions are rated at 16 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. And once again, Ford gets to claim best-in-class, thanks to the 2.7-liter V6, which achieves 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway in 2WD.

The base 3.3-liter V6 gained 8 horsepower to total 290, as well as 12 pound-feet of torque to reach 265.

The 3.3-liter V6 will return an estimated 19 mpg city/25 mpg highway/22 mpg combined in 4×2 configurations and 18 mpg city/23 mpg highway/20 mpg combined in 4×4 configurations. Its economy has nudged up, too, with Ford saying it’ll do 2 mpg better in 4×2 configuration overall, while the 4×4 version gets a point improvement in the city and combined. The 10-speed will be included on the 2.7-liter V6, 3.5-liter V6 and 5.0-liter V8. The F-150 Raptor’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost remains at 15 mpg city/18 mpg highway/16 mpg combined.

Ford attributes the improvements to the addition of standard Auto Start-Stop and a 10-speed automatic transmission developed in tandem with General Motors.

Ford’s new lineup of F-150 gas engines will be available for purchase this year and an all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel V6 will join the lineup next spring.