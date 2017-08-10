Ford Bronco From OJ Simpson Chase Will Appear on ‘Pawn Stars’

Gilbert will make an appearance on the show “Pawn Stars“, trying to sell the white Ford Bronco that was at the center of Simpson’s 1994 police chase, A&E Network confirmed to USA TODAY.

Simpson has been in headlines recently after the the 70-year-old was granted parole after serving nine years in a Nevada prison for participating in a 2007 armed robbery. Pawn Stars personality Rick Harrison, who co-owns World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, told the New York Post: “It’s in wonderful shape. I drove it around and it felt a little odd, but it runs great”, Harrison told the New York Post. He purchased the vehicle from A.C. Cowlings-who was driving Simpson toward the Mexico border during the slow-speed chase during the Hall of Fame running back’s murder investigation-at some point in the 1990s. He will be released in October.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, it’s set in a Las Vegas pawnbroker who deals in rare and interesting items.