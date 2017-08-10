Former Gov. Mark White will lay in state at Capitol on Thursday

Mark White, who died over the weekend at age 77, will be memorialized Wednesday in Houston before burial Thursday in Austin.

White was a democrat but former Governor and President George W. Bush, speaking at the funeral, said White refused to accept mediocrity and insisted on high expectations.

The life of former Texas Gov. Mark White is being celebrated at the Second Baptist Church in Houston. “He may have retired from public office, but he never retired from public service”, she said.

Bush, who served as Texas’ 46th governor, is expected to speak during the memorial service.

Mark White is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, his three children, and nine grandchildren. White will be buried in the Texas State Cemetery in East Austin during a ceremony for members of his family, Abbott said. There, he will lay in state in the Capitol rotunda from noon until 3 p.m.

Abbott said he got to know White as a young lawyer in Houston, and that White’s impact on Texas “will not soon be forgotten”.