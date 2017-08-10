Former Sacramento State player Rhys Hoskins called up to the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are calling up first baseman/outfielder Rhys Hoskins from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

Hoskins will be with the Phillies when they host the New York Mets at 7:05 p.m.at Citizens Bank Park. While primarily playing first base, Hoskins led the IL in home runs (29), RBI (91), total bases (233), slugging percentage (.581) and OPS (.966).

A fast riser through Philadelphia’s farm system Hoskins exploded onto the scene last season in Double A Reading with 38 home runs and 116 RBIs for the Fightin’ Phils. During Wednesday’s game against Norfolk, Hoskins went 3-for-5 with one home run, five RBI and two runs, and should get an opportunity immediately with the big-league club during this weekend’s series. The Phillies will make a trip to the West Coast next week with three games at San Diego (Aug. 14-16) and four games in San Francisco (Aug. 17-20).

The Phillies made the position change to find Hoskins a spot in the major league lineup.

The plan – for now – is to play Hoskins and first baseman Tommy Joseph in the same lineup.

The Phillies drafted Hoskins in the fifth round of the 2014 draft after his junior season at Sacramento State. Starting this season in Triple A Hoskins has shown not just his raw power, but the ability to hit for average.

The Sacramento native then completely broke out a year ago, slashing.281/.377/.566 while smashing 38 dingers and 26 doubles and knocking in 116 runs over 589 trips to the plate for Double-A Reading.