Millions of chicken eggs have been pulled from European supermarket shelves as a result of the scare over the use of the insecticide fipronil, which is unsafe to humans, and hundreds of thousands of hens may be culled in the Netherlands.

The minister said the move comes in a hope to have “much more fruitful and rapid exchanges of information” with his European Union (EU) partners in the future.

Serbia has not been importing eggs from the Netherlands and citizens need not be concerned, Beta was told by the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday.

In total, about 80 egg-product-procession factories all over France would be involved in this national investigation, according to local media.

However Rob van Lint added that, at the time, “there was not a single indication that Fipronil could also be in eggs”.

However, he admitted his body received an “anonymous tip-off” in November 2016 that fipronil had indeed been used to clean chicken pens in order to combat red lice.

The FSA said it was “reminding food businesses of their legal responsibilities which include informing the FSA or FSS, and relevant local authorities immediately if they have any reason to believe that a food which they have imported, produced, processed, or distributed does not comply with food safety requirements”.

“If we had seen this information communicated to our respective agencies, vigilance concerning Fipronil would have been greatly increased”, Ducarme said, suggesting that the tainted eggs scandal might have been avoided.

Questions have been raised as to how long the Belgian food safety authorities knew of the contamination before they alerted the European Commission.

Germany has meanwhile demanded answers from both countries.

In large quantities, the insecticide is considered by the World Health Organization to be “moderately hazardous” and can have unsafe effects on people’s kidneys, liver and thyroid glands. Using the insecticide on animals intended for human consumption is now banned in the EU.

About 180 poultry farms in the Netherlands have been temporarily shut while investigations are held.