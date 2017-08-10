Galaxy Note 8 possible colour variants leaked

The reason we know what color variants Samsung will use on its upcoming phablet is because this information has been leaked on Weibo, which is basically the Chinese variant of Reddit.

Samsung might put the Galaxy Note 8 up for pre-orders from September 1 to 10 and place it on shelves on September 15.

Then again we have also seen Samsung do a simultaneous release in the major markets they operate in, so there is a chance that these dates could be what they say they are.

The flagship phablet is expected to ship in three vibrant colours including black, orchid grey and new deep blue. The front panel of the smartphone will probably be black in colour, with the device’s S Pen matching the colour variant that users choose.

ETNews recently report suggested the device will end up to carrying the free, transparent case (Price roughly Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,600) including with the smartphone itself.

Softpedia reads reported the so-called the forces touch will work in the very much same as the Samsung Galaxy S8 phone and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may come in a special version with a huge 256GB of storage, but it could be limited to certain markets. Prospective buyers can avail an additional $150 discount on all trade-ins with qualifying models of Samsung, Apple and LG. If this turns out to be true then it seems like Samsung is following Apple’s footsteps, as the latter integrated the 3D Touch feature in its iPhone devices previous year itself. The Galaxy Note 8 has a dual rear camera setup.

Last but not least, we need to mention that Galaxy Note 8 will be equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery which features fast charging support.